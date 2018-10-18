Petrol price today: Petrol prices cut by 21 paise in Delhi; check latest rates in other metros

Petrol price today. Since mid-August, petrol and diesel prices have been rising, due to various reasons including rapid fall in rupee, high excise duty and rising Brent crude oil rates.

Petrol price today: The prices of both petrol and diesel across all metro cities witnessed a drop on Thursday, bringing some respite to common people. Oil marketing companies have cut the petrol prices in the national capital New Delhi by 21 paise to Rs 82.62 per litre and diesel price by 11 paise to Rs 75.58 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata too, prices of petrol and diesel have been cut by 21 paise and 11 paise respectively.

While petrol is being retailed at Rs 88.08 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 84.44 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 85.88 in Chennai, diesel can be availed at Rs 79.35 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 77.54 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 79.93 in Chennai.

On Wednesday, petrol was being retailed at Rs 82.83 a litre in Delhi, Rs 88.29 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 84.65 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 86.10 a litre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announced on Wednesday that it will go on a one-day strike from 6 am on October 22 to 5 am on October 23. The association is demanding a decrease in VAT over fuel prices. Following the strike call, all petrol and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) pumps in Delhi will remain closed.

Since mid-August, petrol and diesel prices have been rising, due to various reasons including rapid fall in rupee, high excise duty and rising Brent crude oil rates. Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday that the oil marketing firms fix rates of petroleum products based on the international benchmark and the government has no saying in the pricing of these products, which had been deregulated.

Modi government had cut fuel rates through excise duty reduction and oil company subsidy with effect from October 5, in wake of rising petrol and diesel prices. The government cut excise duty by Rs 1.50 per litre and directed state-run oil marketing firms to subsidise fuel by Rs 1 per litre, which resulted in a combined reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre.

However, the entire Rs 2.5 a litre relief on diesel prices, including Re 1 per litre loss absorption by OMCs, got erased on Monday, October 15, after 10 consecutive increases, due to elevated crude oil prices and the continued fall in rupee.