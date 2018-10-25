Petrol price today: Petrol price slashed for 8th straight day in Delhi, Mumbai check latest prices for metros

In case of financial capital Mumbai, petrol prices were slashed to Rs 86.58, down from Rs 86.73 yesterday.

Petrol price today: Petrol prices were reduced for the 8th consecutive day on Thursday across various metros. Petrol prices in Delhi were slashed to Rs 81.10 from Rs 81.25 yesterday, implying a 15 paise cut. In case of financial capital Mumbai, petrol prices were slashed to Rs 86.58, down from Rs 86.73 yesterday. In Chennai one litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 84.28, while in case of Kolkata, oil marketing companies have revised the petrol price to Rs 82.95. In the last 8 days, petrol prices have seen a significant reduction of Rs 1.73 in Delhi, Rs 1.70 in Kolkata, Rs 1.71 in Mumbai and Rs 1.72 in Chennai.

Earlier this week, all 400 petrol pumps were shut across Delhi, in a mark of protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s refusal to cut value added tax (VAT) on fuel. The strike remained in effect from 6 am on October 22nd morning to 5 am on 23rd October. Responding to the strike, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Oil prices lowest in Delhi amongst the four metros. Why aren’t petrol pumps in Mumbai, which has highest prices, on strike? Becoz Mumbai is BJP govt and BJP is behind today’s strike in Delhi. BJP MUST apologize to the people of Delhi.” His response came after Delhi Petrol Dealers Association said that

Delhi government’s refusal to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel was leading to in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, the move has severely impacted sale of petrol and diesel, noted the association.

Oil prices fell by around one percent on Thursday, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year’s gains, Reuters reported. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $75.42 a barrel at 0043 GMT, 75 cents, or 1 percent, below their last close, noted the agency report.