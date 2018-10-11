Petrol price today: Petrol price hiked to Rs 87.82 in Mumbai, check revised rates for metros here

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol is now retailing at Rs 87.82, implying a hike of 9 paise from Tuesday’s levels.

Petrol price today: After leaving the petrol prices unchanged in metros yesterday, the rates were hiked in the major metros on Thursday. Petrol prices have been hiked by 10 paise in national capital Delhi to Rs 82.36. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol is now retailing at Rs 87.82, implying a hike of 9 paise from Tuesday’s levels. In Chennai, petrol is now selling for Rs 85.61, while in case of Kolkata, petrol price has been hiked to Rs 84.19, data from IOC website showed.

The revised rates are applicable from 6 am this morning. Yesterday, the Meghalaya cabinet approved a proposal to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 a litre. The move is expected to cost the state Rs 15 crore annually. “The cabinet is pleased to approve a proposal to introduce a rebate on the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre with effect from tomorrow (October 11), also in line with the decision of the central government,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

After petrol prices had peaked to a record high of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai, the Narendra Modi-led government announced a cut of Rs 2.5 slash in petrol and diesel prices, which led to many BJP-ruled states across the country following suit. It was a relief for the common man as petrol and diesel prices fell by up to Rs 5 in the major metros following the announcement.

The political slugfest over rising fuel prices continued after the opposition accused the Narendra Modi-led government of cheating the people of the country during this festive season. “The Modi government is continuously looting the public on petrol and diesel. Looting people’s pockets is the primary duty of the BJP,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter earlier this week.