Petrol price today: Petrol price hiked to Rs 70.72 in Delhi; check latest rates for metros

Petrol price today: Petrol prices were hiked again on Saturday on the back of depreciating rupee and rising global crude oil prices. Major oil marketing companies have hiked petrol prices to Rs 70.72 in national capital Delhi, implying a hike of 17 paise from yesterday’s prices. In case of financial capital Mumbai, one litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 76.35, higher by 19 paise from Friday. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 73.41, while in Kolkata the price is Rs 72.82.

The prices have been hiked for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Notably, the price rise comes on the back of rising prices as oil jumped about 3% on Friday, rising after OPEC detailed specifics on its production-cut activity to ease global oversupply, and on signs of progress in ending the U.S.-China trade war. Brent crude was up $1.52 to settle at $62.70 a barrel, or 2.48 percent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added $1.73 to settle at $53.80 a barrel, or 3.32 percent. The futures benchmarks posted their third straight week of gains, rising about 4 percent since the close since the previous Friday, according to a Reuters report.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249