Petrol price today: Petrol price cut to under Rs 74 in Kolkata; check latest rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi

Petrol price today: Petrol price relief continues in the major metros with one litre selling for under Rs 74 in Kolkata. Petrol prices have been cut by 29 paise in Kolkata to Rs 73.96. In case of national capital DElhi, one litre of petrol is retailing for Rs 71.93, down by 30 paise from yesterday’s rates. In financial capital Mumbai, a litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 77.50 down by 30 piase from yesterday’s rates. Petrol prices have been reduced to Rs 74.63 in Chennai. The latest rates are applicable from 6 am on Monday.

Fuel rates have been on the decline in the last 46 days. SInce October 17, petrol prices have reduced by Rs 10.90 in Delhi, Rs 10.58 in Mumbai, Rs 10.69 in Kolkata and Rs 11.47 in Chennai. Notably, the latest prices are the least since April 1 in the major metros.

The petrol prices are on the decline amid reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut crude production. Meanwhile, oil prices were trading higher on Monday after the United States and China agreed a 90-day truce in their trade conflict and ahead of a meeting by producer club OPEC this week that is expected to result in a supply cut. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.38 per barrel at 0220 GMT, up $2.45 per barrel, or 4.8 percent from their last close, Reuters reported. International Brent crude oil futures were up $2.38 per barrel, or 4 percent, at $61.84 a barrel.