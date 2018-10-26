Petrol price today: Petrol price cut for 9th straight day in Delhi, Mumbai; check latest prices for metros

Petrol price today: Both Delhi and Mumbai saw a reduction of 25 paise in the prices of petrol. (Reuters)

Respite from the higher fuel prices continues as the oil marketing companies cut the prices of petrol and diesel for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, primarily on account of lower global crude oil prices. In the national capital Delhi, the petrol is retailing at Rs 80.85 per litre and in Mumbai, it can be availed at Rs 86.33 per litre.

On the other hand, diesel is being sold at Rs 74.73 per litre and Rs 78.33 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Both the metro cities saw a reduction of 25 paise in the prices of petrol. Diesel prices were cut by 7 paise and 8 paise in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, when compared with a day earlier’s price.

Other two metro cities, Kolkata and Chennai also witnessed cut in the fuel prices. While petrol and diesel in Kolkata can be availed at Rs 82.71 and Rs 76.58, respectively. In Chennai, the prices petrol and diesel were pegged at Rs 84.02 and Rs 79.02, respectively. The OMCs first reduced the fuel prices after a continuous increase for over two months and cited a decline in the cost of production as the reason.

Earlier this week, all 400 petrol pumps across Delhi were shut, in a mark of protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s refusal to reduce value added tax (VAT) on fuel. The strike remained in effect from 6 am on October 22nd morning to 5 am on 23rd October.

The refusal by the Delhi government to cut VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel was leading to in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, the move has severely impacted the sale of petrol and diesel, noted the association.

Prior to this, in the last 8 days, petrol prices saw a significant reduction of Rs 1.73 in Delhi, Rs 1.70 in Kolkata, Rs 1.71 in Mumbai and Rs 1.72 in Chennai.