Petrol price today: Petrol, diesel prices slashed marginally; check latest rates in major cities

Petrol price today: In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 76.82 a litre and Rs 69 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price today: Petrol prices fell on Tuesday after remaining unchanged for six straight sessions across all major cities. Diesel also became cheaper after three days. While petrol is retailing at Rs 71.19 per litre, diesel can be availed at Rs 65.89 a litre in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 76.82 a litre and Rs 69 per litre, respectively, according to data available on the website of the Indian Oil Corporation.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 73.28 per litre and Rs 73.90 per litre, respectively. On the other side, diesel is being sold Rs 67.67 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 69.61 per litre in Chennai. Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by more than Rs 2 per litre each in the month of January.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metro cities.

As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon global fuel prices on a 15-day average and also on the value of the rupee. Retail pump prices are calculated after adding central excise duty, dealers commission and value-added tax (VAT) to the base price.

Meanwhile, global Brent crude oil futures were at $60.08 per barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.