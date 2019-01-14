Petrol price today: Petrol crosses Rs 70/ litre mark in Delhi; check latest rates in major cities

Petrol price today: In Mumbai, petrol and diesel can be availed at Rs 75.77 per litre and Rs 65.73 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price today: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. While petrol prices were raised in the range of 37-40 paise, diesel prices were hiked by 49-53 paise across major cities today. For the first time in 2019, petrol prices crossed the mark of Rs 70 per litre.

In the national capital New Delhi, petrol is retailing at Rs 70.13 per litre, an increase of 38 paise from yesterday’s price, diesel is 49 paise up and being sold at Rs 64.18 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel can be availed at Rs 75.77 per litre and Rs 65.73 per litre, respectively. Petrol is selling at Rs 72.24 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.79 per litre in Chennai, while diesel in the two cities is being retailed at Rs 65.95 per litre and Rs 67.78 per litre.

Apart from today, petrol and diesel were raised on January 7, and every day from January 10 to January 13. The hike on January 13 was the steepest so far this year. On December 31, petrol prices touched their lowest level of entire 2018, while diesel prices reached their lowest since March-end.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–opened mildly lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down 126 points to 35,883.17, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,800-mark.

Crude oil prices

Crude oil prices rose on Monday due to ongoing supply cuts from OPEC and Russia and a decline in U.S. drilling activity. While International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.75 per barrel at 0040 GMT, up 27 cents, or 0.5%, from their last close, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.4%, at $51.81 a barrel.