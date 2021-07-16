Petrol and diesel price today 16 July 2021: Rates sit at record highs; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, here

The price of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged at record highs on Friday by oil marketing companies. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged at record highs on Friday by oil marketing companies. Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 101.54 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 40 times since May 4 and nine times this month. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 10.85, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.54 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 97.45 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to various factors including local VAT in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 102.23 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.39 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 1001.74 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.02 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.10 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.54 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.94 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.26 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.96 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.34 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.55 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.81 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.50 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.17 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.47 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices moved lower on Friday morning as investors expected more supply going forward as the world recovered from the pandemic. Brent crude futures traded at $73.27 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $71.53 a barrel, according to Reuters.