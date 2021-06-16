Petrol and diesel price today 16 June 2021: Fuel rates hiked again; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol price in Bengaluru is inching closer to Rs 100 mark. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked by oil marketing companies on Wednesday, after a brief one day pause. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.66 per litre, an increase of 25 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 87.28 per litre today, up 13 paise. Rates have been hiked 25 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.97, while diesel price has surged Rs 6.38 per litre since the rate revision began. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 102.82 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 94.84 per litre. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 107.79 per litre and Rs 100.51 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 97.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.04 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 96.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.25 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 102.42 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.99 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 99.89 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.66 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 100.46 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.28 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 93.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.89 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 98.78 per litre; Diesel prices – 90.33 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 92.96 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.05 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 94.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.00 per litre

Crude Oil price

On Wednesday morning, crude oil prices were up for the fifth day straight. Brent crude breached the $74 mark to trade at $74.68 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up at $72.78 a barrel, according to Reuters.