Petrol price today in Delhi at Rs 81.82 per litre; check fuel prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai here

Petrol prices today: Narendra Modi led government on Thursday announced a cut of Rs 2.5 slash in petrol and diesel prices, which led to several states across the country following suit. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: On Monday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) again raised petrol and diesel prices by 14 paise and 29 paise, respectively, adding more pain to the common man. The petrol is retailing at Rs 81.82 per litre (an increase by Rs 0.14) and diesel is at Rs 73.53 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) in New Delhi. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai can be purchased at Rs 87.29 litre (up 15 paise) and Rs 77.06 (an increase by 31 paise), respectively.

In Chennai, while petrol is being retailed at Rs 85.09 per litre, up 20 paise and diesel is being sold at Rs 77.78 per litre, an increase of 36 paise. In Kolkata, the petrol is being sold at Rs 83 per litre, up 14 paise and diesel at Rs 75.38 per litre, which is up 29 paise, today.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi led government on Thursday announced a cut of Rs 2.5 slash in petrol and diesel prices, which led to several states across the country following suit. It was a relief for the common man as petrol and diesel prices fell by up to Rs 4.37 in the major metros after the announcement.

Also, Brent crude oil prices declined by about 1% on Monday after the US government announced that it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran’s oil exports next month, and as Saudi Arabia was also said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran, the Reuters reported. Brent crude oil futures were trading at $83.25 per barrel at 0115 GMT, down 91 cents, or 1.1 per cent, from their last close.