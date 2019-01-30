Petrol price today: Fuel prices kept unchanged; petrol selling at Rs 71.19 per litre in New Delhi

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 9:14 AM

Petrol price today: In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 73.28 per litre and Rs 73.90 per litre, respectively. On the other side, diesel is being sold Rs 67.67 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 69.61 per litre in Chennai.

Petrol And Diesel, पेट्रोल और डीजल, Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices, Crude Prices, Rupee, Dollar, Delhi Petrol Prices, Fuel Prices, Mumbai Petrol, Kolkata Petrol, Chennai PetrolPetrol price today: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metro cities.

Petrol price today: Petrol and diesel prices kept unchanged on Wednesday across all major cities with petrol is retailing at Rs 71.19 per litre, diesel can be availed at Rs 65.89 a litre in New Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 76.82 a litre and Rs 69 per litre, respectively, according to data available on the website of the Indian Oil Corporation.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 73.28 per litre and Rs 73.90 per litre, respectively. On the other side, diesel is being sold Rs 67.67 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 69.61 per litre in Chennai. Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by more than Rs 2 per litre each in the month of January.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metro cities.

ALSO READ: Share market LIVE updates

As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon global fuel prices on a 15-day average and also on the value of the rupee. Retail pump prices are calculated after adding central excise duty, dealers commission and value-added tax (VAT) to the base price.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined on Wednesday amid a cloudy outlook for the global economy, but Reuters repored citing traders that declines were reined in by worries over disruptions to supply from U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan fuel exports. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.28 per barrel at 0255 GMT, 3 cents below their last settlement, while International Brent crude oil futures were 6 cents below their last close, at $61.26 per barrel.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol price today: Fuel prices kept unchanged; petrol selling at Rs 71.19 per litre in New Delhi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition