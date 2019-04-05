Petrol price today: Fuel prices increase by 5 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolata and Chennai

Fuel prices increase by 5 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol price today: Fuel prices increased mildly today on April 5 across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai after the oil marketing companies hiked fuel prices by 5 paise. While the petrol is retailing at Rs 72.91 per litre in Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs 66.14 per litre.

In the commercial capital Mumbai, petrol can be purchased at Rs 78.48 per litre and diesel can be availed at Rs 69.22 per litre. While in Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 74.93 per litre and diesel at Rs 67.88 per litre. On the other hand in Chennai, petrol can be bought at Rs 75.67 a litre and diesel can be purchased at Rs 69.83 per litre.

The prices in all the four major metros rose after four days of stagnation. On Thursday, the petrol was selling at Rs 72.86 in Delhi, Rs 74.88 in Kolkata, Rs 78.43 in Mumbai and Rs 75.62 in Chennai. The petrol prices rose on Thursday On the other hand, diesel was selling at Rs 66.14 in Delhi, Rs 67.88 in Kolkata, Rs 69.22 in Mumbai and Rs 69.83 in Chennai. The diesel prices see marginal increase after they remained constant for previous three days.

The central bank in its bimonthly policy announced Thursday said crude oil prices have risen on production cuts by OPEC and Russia as well as disruption in supplies due to US sanctions on exports from Venezuela.

According to Reuters, oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent slipping away from the $70 mark after briefly rising above that level in the previous session, as traders are anxious about US-China trade talk which has not yet come to any conclusion so far. However, yesterday the US President George Bush indicated about the positive developments and said both the countries were getting close to a trade deal which could be announced in four weeks.

International benchmark Brent futures dropped 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $69.17 a barrel by 0040. On Thursday, they closed 9 cents higher after touching a session high of $70.03, the highest since November 12, as per Reuters report.