Petrol price today: Fuel prices hiked for 6th consecutive day; check latest rates in major cities

By: | Updated: January 15, 2019 9:48 AM

‘I Love IndianOil’ Contest, IOC, Indian Oil, 25000 Rupee Worth Fuel Coupon, Win Prize, Facebook, Twitter, इंडियन ऑयल, 5 हजार रुपये का पेट्रोल बिल्कुल मुफ्तPetrol price today: In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 76.05 per litre, 28 paise from yesterday’s price, and diesel is selling at Rs 67.49 per litre, an increase of 31 paise. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel prices for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday with petrol being retailed at Rs 70.41 per litre and diesel at Rs 64.47 per litre in the national capital New Delhi, an increase of 28 paise and 29 paise, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 76.05 per litre, 28 paise from yesterday’s price, and diesel is selling at Rs 67.49 per litre, an increase of 31 paise.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol can be availed at Rs 72.52 per litre and Rs 73.08 per litre, respectively, while diesel at Rs 66.24 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 68.09 per litre in Chennai, according to data available with the Indian Indian Oil Corporation website.

As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

Meanwhile, India’s wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation declined to 3.80% in December 2018 as against 4.64% in November 2018, on the back of a smaller increase in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.

Data also showed that fuel and power inflation fell to 8.38% from 16.28% in November 2018, due to fall petrol and diesel prices since December.

Crude oil prices

Crude oil prices rose by 1% on Tuesday amid supply reduction by producer club OPEC and Russia, although analysts said much bigger gains were unlikely because of a darkening economic outlook capped gains, Reuters reported.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 9

