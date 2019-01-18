Petrol price today: Fuel prices continue to rise; petrol at Rs 70.55 per litre in Delhi; check latest rates

Petrol price today: In the national capital New Delhi, petrol can be availed at Rs 70.55 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 64.97 per litre.

Petrol price today: Prices of petrol were again raised for the second consecutive day while diesel prices continued to witness the upward trend for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, due to rise in global crude oil prices. With the latest revision, petrol has become costlier by 7-8 paise, while diesel price has risen by 19-20 paise per litre across major cities of the country.

In the national capital New Delhi, petrol can be availed at Rs 70.55 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 64.97 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 76.18 per litre, up 7 paise, and Rs 68.02 per litre, 20 paise higher from the yesterday’s rates, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 72.65 per litre, up 7 paise and Rs 73.23 per litre, an increase of 8 paise, respectively. Diesel in the two cities can be availed at Rs 66.74 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 68.62 a litre in Chennai, an increase of 20 paise from Thursday’s price.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened higher on Friday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 51 points to 36,425.16, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,900-mark.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday as a report of progress in U.S.-China trade talks stirred hopes of a deal in their tariff dispute and supported risk sentiment.

Crude oil prices

Crude oil prices surge on Friday after a report from the OPEC showed its production declined sharply last month, easing fears about prolonged oversupply. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.57 per barrel at 0253 GMT, up 50 cents, or 1 per cent, from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were up 45 cents, or 0.7%, at $61.63 per barrel, Reuters reported. After witnessing a decline of about 40 pr cent last year, the oil market has significantly picked up the pace.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249