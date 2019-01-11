Petrol price today: Fuel prices continue to rise; petrol above Rs 69/ litre in Delhi; check latest rates

Petrol price today: Petrol and diesel in Mumbai are priced at Rs 74.72 per litre and Rs 65.73 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price today: Fuel prices raised again for the second consecutive day on Friday as global crude oil prices continued to rally. Oil marketing companies today increased prices of petrol and diesel in the range of 18-32 paise. With the latest revision, petrol is retailing at Rs 69.07 per litre in the national capital New Delhi, up about 19 paise from yesterday’s price of Rs 68.88 per litre. Diesel in the city can be availed at Rs 62.81 per litre, an increase of 28 paise from Thursday’s price of Rs 62.53 per litre.

Petrol and diesel in Mumbai are priced at Rs 74.72 per litre (up 19 paise from Rs 74.53 per litre) and Rs 65.73 per litre (up 30 paise), respectively, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs Rs 71.67 per litre and Rs 71.20 per litre, respectively, as against Rs 71.47 per litre and Rs 71.01 per litre, respectively, on Thursday. Similarly, diesel in these two metro cities is selling at Rs 66.31 per litre and Rs 64.58 per litre, respectively.

On December 31, petrol prices touched their lowest level of entire 2018, while diesel prices reached their lowest since March-end.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty– opened higher on Friday tracking positive global cues. Sensex zoomed more than 103 points in the opening trade to 36,209.01, while the Nifty was trading near the 10,850-mark.

Crude oil prices

Crude oil prices fell on Friday over economic growth concerns. International Brent crude futures were at $61.22 per barrel at 0139 GMT, down 46 cents, or 0.75%, from their last close.