Petrol price today: Fuel prices continue to rise as diesel rates hiked 19 paise in Delhi

Petrol price today: Fuel prices continue to rise as the oil marketing companies again increased the prices of petrol and diesel by 6 paise and 19 paise per litre, respectively, in the national capital New Delhi today, on October 15, from the day earlier’s price. While petrol s retailing at Rs per 82.72 per litre in New Delhi, diesel can be purchased at Rs 75.38 per litre.

In Mumbai, diesel can be availed at Rs 79.02 per litre, up 20 paise from yesterday, and petrol is retailing at Rs 88.18 per litre, an increase of 6 paise. While in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 85.99 per litre, in Kolkata, it is at Rs 84.54 per litre, an increase of 6 paise in each city. On the other side, diesel in Chennai is retailing at Rs 79.71, up 19 paise, and in Kolkata, it can be availed at Rs 77.23 per litre, also up 19 paise from yesterday’s price.

As the fuel prices continue to rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet chiefs of oil companies today to take stock of the global oil market scenario, IANS reported. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a reduction in excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre. Additionally, state-run oil marketing companies also mandated to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 a litre each.

On Friday, diesel prices went up amid a rise in crude prices ahead of the return of petroleum products related sanctions on Iran by the US government. The prices of diesel were seen at Rs 75.19 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 77.04 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 78.82 per litre in Mumbai and at Rs 79.52 per litre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Reuters reported that Brent crude had risen 98 cents, or 1.22%, to $81.41 a barrel by 0124 GMT, on track for its biggest daily gain since October 9. Also, U.S. crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 1.12%, to $72.15 a barrel, extending gains they racked up on Friday after hefty losses on Wednesday and Thursday.