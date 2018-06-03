Petrol price today: Check latest fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, rest of India

Check latest fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, rest of India

Latest fuel prices: Domestic petrol prices were slashed for the fifth straight day on Sunday. The prices fell around nine paise in metro cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Petrol price in the national capital is at Rs 78.11 per litre. Among other metros, petrol price is highest in Mumbai at Rs 85.92 a litre followed by Chennai (Rs 81.09) and Kolkata (Rs 80.75). However, diesel prices remained same as of Saturday. Diesel price in the national capital is Rs 69.11 per litre. Among other metros, the diesel price is highest in Mumbai (Rs 73.58), followed by Chennai (Rs 72.97) and Kolkata (Rs 71.66).

Among other state capitals, petrol price is highest in Bhopal (Rs 83.73 per litre) while cheapest is in Port Blair (Rs 67.29 a litre). The price of diesel is highest in Trivandrum (Rs 73.96 a litre) while lowest in Port Blair (Rs 64.75 per litre).

Petrol prices in major cities across India:

The price of petrol in Tripura’s Agartala is Rs 73.77 per litre. In Meghalaya’s Aizwal, the price is Rs 73.89 per litre while in Punjab’s Ambala and Jalandhar, the price is Rs 78.21 and Rs 83.37 a litre respectively.

Petrol prices in Patna is Rs 83.58 followed by Hyderabad (Rs 82.74), Srinagar (Rs 82.49), Trivandrum (Rs 81.26), Gangtok (Rs 81.10), Jaipur (Rs 80.89), Guwahati (Rs 80.32), Jammu (Rs 79.79), Dehradun (Rs 79.08), Lucknow (Rs 78.57), Raipur (Rs 78.49), Shimla (Rs 78.26), Ranchi (Rs 77.73), Shillong (Rs 77.46), Gandhinagar (Rs 77.40), Bhubaneswar (Rs 76.91), Pondicherry (Rs 76.86), Kohima (Rs 76.54), Imphal (Rs 76.16), Silvasa (Rs 75.96), Daman (Rs 75.89), Chandigarh (Rs 75.12), Itanagar (Rs 73.91), Panjim (Rs 71.98) and Port Blair (Rs 67.29).

Have a look at the Diesel price in the major cities across India:

The price of Diesel in Tripura’s Agartala is Rs 67.18 per litre. In Meghalaya’s Aizwal, the price is Rs 66.35 per litre while in Punjab’s Ambala and Jalandhar, the price is Rs 69.63 and Rs 69.00 a litre respectively.

Diesel prices in Hyderabad is Rs 75.12 followed by Trivandrum (Rs 73.96), Raipur (Rs 74.60), Gandhinagar (Rs 74.28), Bhubaneswar (Rs 74.09), Pondicherry (Rs 71.38), Patna (Rs 73.81), Jaipur (Rs 73.58), Ranchi (Rs 72.96), Srinagar (Rs 72.49), Guwahati (Rs 72.16), Gangtok (Rs 70.80), Panjim (Rs 70.34), Jammu (Rs 70.27), Silvasa (Rs 69.93), Daman (Rs 69.86), Dehradun (Rs 69.45), Lucknow (Rs 69.27), Shillong (Rs 68.91), Shimla (Rs 68.73), Kohima (Rs 67.44), Imphal (Rs 67.15), Chandigarh (Rs 67.11), Itanagar (Rs 66.34) and Port Blair (Rs 64.75).