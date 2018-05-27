Petrol price today alert: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, rest of India

Domestic fuel prices increased for the 14th day in a row on Sunday. (Reuters)

Fuel price alert: Domestic fuel prices increased for the 14th day in a row on Sunday. Petrol price in the national capital is Rs 78.12 per litre while diesel is Rs 69.06 per litre. Among metros, the petrol price is highest in Mumbai at Rs 85.93 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 73.53 a litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 80.76 per litre and diesel is Rs 71.61 a litre. In Chennai, the petrol price is hovering at Rs 81.11 a litre while diesel is Rs 72.91 per litre.

Among the state capitals, the petrol price is highest in Bhopal (Rs 83.74 per litre) while cheapest is in Port Blair (Rs 67.30 a litre). The price of diesel is highest in Trivandrum (Rs 74.93 a litre) while lowest in Port Blair (Rs 64.70 per litre).

Have a look at the Petrol price in the major cities across India:

The price of petrol in Tripura’s Agartala is Rs 73.77 per litre. In Meghalaya’s Aizwal, the price is Rs 73.90 per litre while in Punjab’s Ambala and Jalandhar, the price is Rs 78.22 and Rs 83.88 a litre respectively. Petrol prices in Patna is Rs 83.59 followed by Hyderabad (Rs 82.76), Srinagar (Rs 82.50), Trivandrum (Rs 82.30), Gangtok (Rs 81.10), Jaipur (Rs 80.90), Guwahati (Rs 80.33), Jammu (Rs 79.80), Dehradun (Rs 79.09), Lucknow (Rs 78.57), Raipur (Rs 78.50), Shimla (Rs 78.27), Ranchi (Rs 77.73), Shillong (Rs 77.47), Gandhinagar (Rs 77.41), Bhubaneswar (Rs 76.92), Pondicherry (Rs 76.87), Kohima (Rs 76.55), Imphal (Rs 76.17), Silvasa (Rs 75.97), Daman (Rs 75.90), Chandigarh (Rs 75.13), Itanagar (Rs 73.92), Panjim (Rs 71.99) and Port Blair (Rs 67.30).

Have a look at the Diesel price in the major cities across India:

The price of Diesel in Tripura’s Agartala is Rs 67.13 per litre. In Meghalaya’s Aizwal, the price is Rs 66.31 per litre while in Punjab’s Ambala and Jalandhar, the price is Rs 69.58 and Rs 68.96 a litre respectively. Petrol prices in Hyderabad is Rs 75.07 followed by Trivandrum (Rs 74.93), Raipur (Rs 74.55), Gandhinagar (Rs 74.22), Bhubaneswar (Rs 74.03), Pondicherry (Rs 71.33), Patna (Rs 73.76), Jaipur (Rs 73.53), Ranchi (Rs 72.90), Srinagar (Rs 72.44), Guwahati (Rs 72.10), Gangtok (Rs 70.75), Panjim (Rs 70.29), Jammu (Rs 70.22), Silvasa (Rs 69.88), Daman (Rs 69.81), Dehradun (Rs 69.40), Lucknow (Rs 69.22), Shillong (Rs 68.86), Shimla (Rs 68.68), Kohima (Rs 67.39), Imphal (Rs 67.11), Chandigarh (Rs 67.06), Itanagar (Rs 66.30) and Port Blair (Rs 64.70).