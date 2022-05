Petrol price slashed by Rs 9.5 per litre, diesel by Rs 7 per litre as Modi govt cuts central excise duty

In a major relief for the public, the Narendra Modi government on Saturday reduced the central excise duty on both petrol and diesel thereby bringing down the fuel rates across the country. In a series of tweets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also made a slew of other announcements.

In a major relief for the public, the Narendra Modi government on Saturday reduced the central excise duty on both petrol and diesel thereby bringing down the fuel rates across the country. In a series of tweets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also made a slew of other announcements.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.