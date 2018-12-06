Petrol price slashed again, Rs 71.32/litre in Delhi; check latest rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol price today: In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are trading at Rs 76.90 per litre and 69.02 per litre, respectively. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: Fuel prices were further slashed on Thursday after remained unchanged on Wednesday. While petrol is being retailed at Rs 71.32 per litre, a cut of Rs 0.40 from yesterday’ price in Delhi, diesel can be availed at Rs 65.96 per litre, down Rs 0.43, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corp. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are trading at Rs 76.90 per litre and 69.02 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices have been on the decline in the last 48 days and now petrol is being retailed below Rs 80 per litre mark and diesel below Rs 70 per litre mark across all major cities. Since October 17, petrol prices have reduced by Rs 11.50 in Delhi. The latest prices are the least since April 1 in the major metros, mainly on account of on softer international rates.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined on Thursday, but trading was tepid ahead of a meeting by OPEC that is expected to result in a supply reduction aimed at draining a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30% since October this year.

US stock futures and Asian shares also tumbled on Thursday after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States, fanning fears of a fresh flare-up in tensions between the two superpowers.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Treasury 10-year yield dropped 1.7 basis points to 2.906%, near Tuesday’s three-month low of 2.8%. US markets too closed the day to mark the death of former President George H W Bush.