Petrol price Rs 72.24 in Delhi; check fuel prices today of Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol, diesel prices have been at a constant in the quadrilateral cities.

Petrol prices have been constant at Rs 72.24 in Delhi since 5 March 2019. The same has been observed in general across the golden quadrilateral cities– Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai where the prices remain unchanged compared to the previous day. Among the four major cities, petrol is costliest in Mumbai at Rs 77.87 and diesel price is highest in Chennai at Rs 71.49.

In Delhi, the petrol price per litre, compared to the other days of March, is retailing costlier at Rs 72.24. The last observed lowest price in March was Rs 71.81 per litre on 1 March. Diesel prices in Delhi did not see any change. They were observed to be Rs 67.64 per litre, the same as the price of 5 March. The lowest diesel price for the month of March was Rs 67.12 per litre on 1 March. Among the quadrilateral cities, the diesel prices in Delhi are the lowest.

On Wednesday, petrol cost Rs 77.87 per litre in Mumbai. The last observed lowest petrol price this month in Mumbai was from 1 to 3 March at Rs 77.42.

A litre of the diesel is retailing at Rs 70.86 in Mumbai, the same as the previous day. Since 1 March, diesel prices were seeing an upward trend before it became constant today. The lowest diesel price for March was observed on 1 March at Rs 70.31 per litre.

In Chennai, the retail petrol prices remained constant from the previous day at Rs 75.02. Petrol prices were observed to be the lowest for the March at Rs 74.58 per litre. Since then, it was on an upward trend till 5 March 2019. Diesel prices in the city on Wednesday were at Rs 71.50.

In Kolkata, petrol is retailing for Rs 74.33 per litre and diesel for Rs 69.43 per litre, remaining the same as on 5 March 2019.

Meanwhile, Oil prices slipped on Wednesday as bullish output forecasts by two big U.S. producers and a build in weekly U.S. crude stockpiles outweighed ongoing OPEC-led production cuts. International Brent crude futures were at $65.36 per barrel at 0440 GMT, down 50 cents, or 0.8 per cent, from their last settlement, Reuters reported.