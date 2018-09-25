Petrol price reaches record high of Rs 90.22 per litre in Mumbai today; check fuel rates in other metros

The petrol prices were hiked by 11 paise in Mumbai to Rs 90.08 yesterday.

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices touched a record high in Mumbai today as oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel rates by 14 paise and 11 paise respectively. The petrol price surged to Rs 90.22 per litre whereas diesel is at Rs 78.69 per litre, in Mumbai today. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.86 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.12 per litre today. While petrol is being sold at Rs 86.13 per litre in Chennai today, diesel rates stand at Rs 78.36. Petrol is being retailed at Rs 84.68 per litre in Kolkata today and diesel stands at Rs 75.97 per litre.

Meanwhile, petrol prices were hiked by 11 paise in Mumbai to Rs 90.08 yesterday. In national capital Delhi, one litre of petrol was seen retailing at Rs 82.72 on Monday. In Chennai, petrol was at Rs 85.99. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol was sold for Rs 84.54, a hike of 10 paise from previous prices. These petrol, diesel rates came into effect from 6 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, oil benchmark Brent rose for a second day on Tuesday, remaining within range of a four-year high reached during the previous session. Looming US sanctions against Iran and the unwillingness or inability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and top oil producer Russia to raise output to offset the loss of Iranian supply have spurred prices higher.

Brent crude futures were at $81.42 per barrel at 0315 GMT, up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, and close to the intraday peak reached the previous day of $81.48, the highest since November 2014.