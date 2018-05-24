Petrol price over Rs 85 in Mumbai, crosses Rs 80 in Kolkata

The persistent rise in transport fuel prices in the country is largely attributed to the surge in crude oil prices and high excise duty. (Reuters)

Petrol price in Mumbai breached the Rs 85 a litre mark on Thursday and sold at Rs 85.29 per litre. The price of the fuel is already at an all-time high in Mumbai along with Delhi and Chennai and is now creating new benchmarks daily. In Delhi and Chennai, petrol was sold for Rs 77.47 and Rs 80.42 per litre respectively, according to data on the website of Indian Oil Corp. Kolkata on Thursday joined the club with petrol prices over Rs 80 per litre, at Rs 80.12, the highest in nearly four years.

The persistent rise in transport fuel prices in the country is largely attributed to the surge in crude oil prices and high excise duty. The price of Brent crude oil is currently over $79 per barrel. There have been demands for government intervention to curb the price rise.

Diesel prices, which have already reached unprecedented levels, set new records across the country. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, it was sold at Rs 68.53, Rs 71.08, Rs 72.96 and Rs 72.35 per litre respectively.