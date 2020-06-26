Petrol price hiked by Rs 26 in Pakistan! ‘Motor spirit’ now costs over Rs 100 per litre in Pak

By: |
Published: June 26, 2020 11:32 PM

Petrol price Hike News: Pakistan has hiked petrol price by nearly Rs 26, according to Pakistani media reports.

Petrol price hike newsMassive petrol price hike in Pakistan

Petrol price Hike News: Pakistan has hiked petrol price by nearly Rs 26, according to Pakistani media reports. A report in Dawn today said that the price of petrol has been increased by Rs 25.58 to Rs 100.10 per litre in Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan attributed the whopping hike in petrol price to “rising international prices”.

(More details updated)

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol price hiked by Rs 26 in Pakistan! ‘Motor spirit’ now costs over Rs 100 per litre in Pak
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Petrol price crosses Rs 80 a litre in Delhi for first time in two years; diesel price at record high
2Sugar production for current season estimated at 30.5 million tonne: ISMA
3Slow oil demand, refinery slump reveal gloomy truth about India’s economic recovery