Petrol price hiked by Rs 26 in Pakistan! ‘Motor spirit’ now costs over Rs 100 per litre in Pak

Petrol price Hike News: Pakistan has hiked petrol price by nearly Rs 26, according to Pakistani media reports. A report in Dawn today said that the price of petrol has been increased by Rs 25.58 to Rs 100.10 per litre in Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan attributed the whopping hike in petrol price to “rising international prices”.

(More details updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.