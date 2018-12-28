Petrol price continues to fall, touch lowest level in 2018; check prices in Delhi

While petrol is available for Rs 75.18 per litre in Mumbai, diesel is selling for Rs 66.57 per litre. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol, diesel prices continued downward trend on Friday as petrol and diesel prices were once again cut by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) across four metros. In Delhi, petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 69.55 per litre and Rs 63.62 per litre, respectively today.

While petrol is available for Rs 75.18 per litre in Mumbai, diesel is selling for Rs 66.57 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is selling for Rs 71.65 per litre and diesel is available for Rs 65.37 per litre today.

On Thursday, petrol in the national capital Delhi was priced at Rs 69.74 and the diesel at Rs 63.76. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 75.36 per litre and diesel was available at Rs 66.72 per litre. In the other two metros like Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 72.36 and Rs 71.84 respectively and diesel in these cities was retailing at Rs 67.31 and Rs 65.51 respectively.

Crude oil prices

Brent crude was up $1.18, or 2.26 percent, at $53.34 a barrel at 0219 GMT, having earlier risen as much as 3.1 percent. It dropped 4.24 percent, or $2.31, the day before to settle at $52.16 per barrel, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $45.62 a barrel, up 2.26 percent, or $1.01, after earlier rising 3.6 percent. They ended Thursday down 3.48 percent, or $1.61, at $44.61 a barrel, Reuters report said.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.