Petrol price: After three hikes in a row, rates remain unchanged today; check latest prices in Delhi

The above rates are applicable from 6 am on July 15, 2018.

Petrol prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday kept the petrol rates unchanged after hiking them for three days in a row. The petrol can be retailed at Rs 76.95 per litre in Delhi today. In Kolkata and Mumbai too, petrol prices are Rs 79.61 and Rs 84.33. In Chennai, the prices are Rs 79.87, data sourced from IOC app showed. On Saturday, petrol prices were hiked by 19-20 paise in the major metros. In Delhi, one litre of petrol was retailed at Rs 76.95 as compared to Rs 76.76 on Friday. In Kolkata and Mumbai too, petrol prices were hiked by 19 paise each to Rs 79.61 and Rs 84.33. In Chennai, the prices were hiked by 20 paise to Rs 79.87, data sourced from IOC app showed.

The above rates are applicable from 6 am on July 15, 2018. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices, which come into effect from 6 am on a daily basis. Notably, the government allowed revision of fuel rates on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in costs instantly.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday and were set for a second weekly fall, as the market shrugged off a warning that spare capacity may be stretched as OPEC and Russia increase production, said s Reuters report.

On Friday, US crude dipped 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $70.27, after a five cent decline in the previous session. It is heading for a weekly decline of nearly 5 percent.

It has been a wild week for oil prices with both the main benchmarks suffering heavy losses on Wednesday as traders focused on the return of Libyan oil to the market amid concerns about a China-U.S. trade war.

“Rising production from Middle East Gulf countries and Russia, welcome though it is, comes at the expense of the world’s spare capacity cushion, which might be stretched to the limit,” Reuters reported citing the Paris-based IEA.