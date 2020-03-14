Petrol Diesel to be expensive again; govt hikes excise duty on fuels

Published: March 14, 2020 10:10:00 AM

The hike in excise duty will more or less take the price of the fuel to the same level when the crude oil had plummeted to the lowest level since the start of the first gulf war in 1991.

Modi government hikes Excise duty on both petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litreThe government has hiked the excise duty it levies on Diesel and Petrol by Rs 3 per litre.

The good news for the commuters in the country has had a very short run as the government has hiked the excise duty it levies on Diesel and Petrol by Rs 3 per litre, reported the news agency PTI. The development comes at a time after the fuel prices were reduced for two consecutive days. The hike in excise duty will more or less take the price of the fuel to the same level when the crude oil had plummeted to the lowest level since the start of the first gulf war in 1991.

