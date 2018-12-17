Petrol, diesel prices up first time since October 16; petrol selling for Rs 73.19 in Chennai today

By: | Updated: December 17, 2018 9:34 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the first time since October 16, by 19-20 paise and 9 paise respectively, across 4 major cities in the country.

Petrol Prices in Delhi today, Diesel Prices in Delhi today, Petrol and Diesel Prices in Delhi today, Petrol and Diesel Prices in four metro cities, IOC, Crude, BPCL, HPCL, Petroleum ministryIn Mumbai, petrol can be availed for Rs 76.15 per litre and diesel for Rs 67.47 per litre. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the first time since October 16, by 19-20 paise and 9 paise respectively, across 4 major cities in the country. While in Delhi petrol is selling for Rs 70.53 per litre, diesel can be availed for Rs 64.47 per litre today.

In Mumbai, petrol can be availed for Rs 76.15 per litre and diesel for Rs 67.47 per litre. Petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 72.62 per litre and 66.23 per litre, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 73.19 per litre and diesel for 68.07 per litre.

On Sunday, petrol rates remained same in most of the cities while diesel prices were slashed to 13 paise. Petrol in the national capital was priced at Rs 70.34 while diesel price went down 13 paise and is sold at Rs 64.38 per litre.

The prices of petrol have come down by nearly 15-20 per cent from the record high levels they had reached on October 16 this year.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices climbed on Monday after U.S. drilling activity fell to its lowest level in about two months, but increasing concerns about weaker growth in major economies kept a lid on gains.
International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.37 per barrel at 0134 GMT, up 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.44 per barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.5 percent.

Petrol Price
