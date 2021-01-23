Petrol, diesel prices touch all-time highs

Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 1.99 a litre on petrol and Rs 2.01 in case of diesel.
This comes after international oil prices firmed up on hopes of demand returning from the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in different countries, including India.
Prior to the current highs triggered by the price hikes this month, fuel prices had last touched record high on October 4, 2018.
At that time the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.
This time, there are no indications of a duty cut so far.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.