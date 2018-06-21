Petrol, diesel prices today: Major relief on International Yoga Day 2018; check rates in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, rates today: In major relief, Petrol price has been cut by 11 paisa and Diesel price has been reduced by 10 paisa today. On Thursday, Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 76.16, down from yesterday’s Rs 76.27. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 83.92. In Kolkata and Chennai, Petrol prices are Rs 78.83 and Rs 79.04. Meanwhile, Diesel price has also gone down by 10 paisa. In Delhi, diesel price is Rs 67.68. Diesel will cost Rs 71.99 in Mumbai, Rs 70.23 in Kolkata, Rs 71.44 in Chennai, as per rate rate chart published on Indian Oil Corporation Ltd website. The revised rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21st June 2018.

In Delhi-NCR, Diesel will cost you Rs 68.58 in Gurgaon, 67.87 in Noida and Rs 67.74 in Ghaziabad. Petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 76.69, Rs 77.09 in Noida and Rs 76.97 in Ghaziabad.

According to reports, India has pressed OPEC nations to move to responsible pricing of oil and gas saying the present rates are far detached from market fundamentals. Notably India is the world’s third-biggest oil consumer. Speaking at an OPEC seminar in Vienna, Pradhan said, often global trade practices in the field of oil and gas are not contributing to energy access and affordability to all. “Political conditions, sometimes internal and sometimes external, result in reduced output of some countries. We expect from OPEC and its members a commitment to step in (and) more than fill the gap to ensure sustainable prices,” he said.