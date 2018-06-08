Petrol, diesel prices today Biggest cut in last 10 days, check city-wise rates

Prices have been cut for 10 consecutive days and it is the biggest cut since fuels’ rates soared.

Petrol, diesel price today news: In a major relief for consumers across India, petrol price has been slashed by 21 paisa per litre and diesel price was also cut down by 15 paisa per litre today. As per new rate chart, petrol price in Delhi now stands at Rs 77.63, in Mumbai 85.45, in Kolkata Rs 80.28 and in Chennai Rs 80.59 on Friday i.e June 8. Diesel price in Delhi is Rs 68.73. One litre of diesel in Mumbai will cost you Rs 73.17. If you are purchasing diesel from Kolkata and Chennai today, you need to shell out Rs 71.28 and Rs 72. 56, according to rates published by Indian Oil Corporation on its website. Prices have been cut for 10 consecutive days and it is the biggest cut since fuels’ rates soared. Revised rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on June 8, 2018.

This comes a day after, Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had voiced optimism that petroleum products will be brought under the GST purview that will help in checking volatility in fuel prices. “In the long run, petroleum products are bound to be included within the ambit of the GST regime … It is only a matter of time. It will immensely help in containing prices of petrol and diesel,” Pradhan told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

The continuing slash in prices comes after 16 consecutive days of hike following the Karnataka polls, which ended earlier in May. From May 14th onward, petrol prices were hiked continuously till May 29th, following which there was a 1 paisa reduction on May 30th. Following May 30th, there have been more meaningful cuts in petrol prices across the country, with today being the ninth consecutive day of a price slash. Notably, in the 16 days of hike, petrol prices zoomed up by more than Rs 3.7 in the major metros.