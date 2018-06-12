Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates cut for 14th straight day; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol diesel prices today: Petrol and Diesel prices in India have been cut for 14th consecutive days. (Image: Reuters)

Petrol diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices in India have been cut for 14th consecutive days since the rates surged to a record high on May 29. Petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs 76.43 per litre, down from Rs 76.58 per litre on June 11. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 84.26 per litre. Yesterday it was Rs 84.41 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs 79.33 per litre and Rs 79.10 per litre. On June 11, the rates in these two metro cities were Rs 79.48 per litre and Rs 79.25 per litre. It means petrol prices were down by 15 paise per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Diesel price also went down by 10 paise in Delhi and currently stands at Rs 67.85 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 74.24 per litre, down from yesterday’s Rs 72.35 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 70.40 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs 71.62 per litre. Revise rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 12th June 2018.

In National capital region (NCR), petrol and diesel prices have gone down too. Petrol prices in Gurgaon, Noida are Rs 76.96 per litre and Rs 77.30 per litre respectively. Petrol price in Ghaziabad is Rs 77.18 per litre. Diesel prices in Gurgaon and Noida are Rs 68.75 per litre and Rs 68.04 per litre respectively. Diesel price in Ghaziabad is Rs 67.91 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices are understood to have been cut on back of low international crude oil prices. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 7 cents to $76.39 per barrel on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, back home the Narendra Modi government said that they were looking for both ‘long-term’ and ‘short-term’ solutions to cushion the people against rising fuel prices. BJP ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari and Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan voiced their opinion in favour of bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).