Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates cut for 13th straight day; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol diesel prices today: Petrol and Diesel prices in India have been cut for 13th consecutive days since rates soared on May 29. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 76.58 per litre, down from Rs 76.78 per litre on June 10. Similarly, petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 84.41 per litre. Yesterday it was Rs 84.61 per litre in the finance capital of the country. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs 79.25 per litre and Rs 79.69 per litre. Yesterday rates were Rs 79.44 per litre and Rs 79.69 per litre in these two cities. It means petrol prices were down by 20 paise per litre in Delhi and Mumbai. While Kolkata today witnessed a cut of 19 paise, Chennai saw a cut of 21 paise. Diesel price also went down by 15 paise in Delhi and currently stands at Rs 67.95 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 72.35 per litre, down from yesterday’s Rs 72.51 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 70.50 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs 71.73 per litre. Revise rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th June 2018

In National capital region (NCR), petrol and diesel prices have gone down too. Petrol prices in Gurgaon, Noida are Rs 77.11 per litre and Rs 77.42 per litre respectively. Petrol price in Ghaziabad is Rs 77.30 per litre. Diesel prices in Gurgaon and Noida are Rs 68.85 per litre and Rs 68.14 per litre respectively. Diesel price in Ghaziabad is Rs 68.01 per litre

The government has been thinking over an array of alternatives to provide relief to the common man from fuel prices which soared just after Karnataka election. Industry body ASSOCHAM has said that reducing taxes is the best solution to check the spurt in fuel prices which would also tremendously help India on the exports front. However, according to a recent Moody’s report, any excise duty cut will weigh on India’s sovereign credit profile. According to the global credit rating agency, any reduction in the excise duty on petroleum and diesel products in view of high crude oil prices, would exert negative pressure on India’s sovereign credit profile.