Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices slashed in range of 19-20 paise, petrol at Rs 70.27 in Delhi

Petrol price today: Petrol can be availed at Rs 70.27 per litre in the national capital Delhi. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: Oil marketing firms cut fuel prices for the second day on Satureday as international crude oil prices touched fresh lows. While diesel prices decreased by up to 22 paise per litre across major cities in the country, petrol is now cheaper by 19-20 paise. According to information avialable with the Indian Oil Corp website, petrol can be availed at Rs 70.27 per litre in the national capital Delhi, while diesel is priced at Rs 64.19 per litre, a decline of 19 paise and 20 paise, respectively.

In Mumbai too, prices of petrol dropped below Rs 76 mark to retail at Rs 75.89 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 67.17 per litre compared with the Friday’s price of Rs 67.39 per litre. On the other side, petrol can be availed at Rs 72.91 per litre in Chennai and Rs 72.36 in Kolkata, while diesel in the two cities is retailing at Rs 67.77 and Rs 65.95 per litre, respectively.

On Friday, international crude oil priced dropped to fresh low as benchmark Brent crude future close 0.98 per cent lower at $53.82 a barrel, which is its lowest level since the third quarter of 2017. Besides, Indian currency rupee has also gained strength of over 2% against the US dollar this week. It may be noted that retail fuel prices in India depend upon both international oil price and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla gave details of prices of petroleum products in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Friday, in which he said that incidence of taxes and dealers commissions work out to be 96.9% in case of petrol and 60.3% for diesel, news agency PTI reported. He said that the price of one litre of petrol is only Rs 34 a litre before tax and dealer commission.