Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices slashed in range of 15-18 paise; petrol selling for Rs 70.46 in Delhi

Petrol, diesel prices today: After keeping petrol and diesel prices unchanged for three consecutive days, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday slashed fuel prices in the range of 15-18 paise across 4 major cities. While petrol is selling for Rs 70.46 per litre in Delhi, diesel is available for Rs 64.39 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling for Rs 76.08 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 67.39 per litre. Petrol and diesel are available for Rs 72.55 per litre and 66.15 per litre, respectively in Kolkata.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel are available for Rs 73.11 per litre and 67.98 per litre, respectively. On Tuesday, Brent had tumbled to a session low of $55.89 a barrel, a bottom last reached in October 2017. WTI sank to $45.79, the weakest since August 2017.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices climbed on Friday after tumbling 5 percent in the last session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper than previously expected.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 1.51 percent at $55.17 per barrel at 0112 GMT, recovering from losses of $2.89 per barrel the session before. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.53 percent, or 70 cents, to $46.58 per barrel, Reuters reported.