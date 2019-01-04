Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices slashed again after 2-day halt; check latest rates across metros

In New Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 68.44 per litre and diesel can be availed for Rs 62.44 per litre.

Petrol price today: Oil marketing companies again slashed petrol and diesel prices on Friday in the range of 20-22 paise, after keeping fuel rates unchanged for consecutive two days across major metro cities. In the national capital New Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 68.44 per litre and diesel can be availed for Rs 62.44 per litre.

In the Mumbai city, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 74.10 per litre and Rs 65.34 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs Rs 70.58 per litre and Rs 71.01 per litre, respectively. On the other hand, diesel prices in the two cities are retailing at Rs 64.21 per litre and Rs 66.91 per litre, respectively, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corp website.

OMCs have been reducing fuel prices since October. The petrol prices reached their lowest level of 2018 on Monday. On the other hand, diesel prices were at their lowest since March-end. In October, the government decided to cut its production tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 a litre and had directed state-owned fuel firms as well to slash their marketing margins by Re 1 a litre to provide consumer from an increase in global oil prices at the time.

According to India’s dynamic pricing mechanism, fuel prices in the country depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

Crude oil prices

Meanwhile, International Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.7 percent, at 0155 GMT at $55.56 a barrel on Friday. US.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $46.93 per barrel, a decline of 16 cents, or 0.3 percent, the Reuters reported

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.