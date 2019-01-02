Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain unchanged; petrol at Rs 68.65 per litre in Delhi

Petrol price cut to its lowest level in 2018, diesel rates at 9-month low

Petrol, diesel prices today: After several days of price reduction, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) Wednesday kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged across major cities. On Wednesday, petrol and diesel were selling for Rs 68.65 per litre and Rs 62.66 per litre, respectively in the national capital Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 74.30 per litre and Rs 65.56 per litre, respectively, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corp website.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are available for Rs 70.78 per litre and Rs 64.42 per litre, respectively. While petrol is selling for Rs 71.22 per litre, diesel is selling for Rs 66.14 per litre in Chennai today.

Crude oil prices

Crude oil reversed early gains on Wednesday to drop, on account of rising US crude oil output as well as concerns of an economic slowdown in 2019. Brent crude futures – the international benchmark for oil prices – fell 15 cents or 0.3% to $53.65 per barrel at 0218 GMT from their final close of 2018. WTI spot crude oil futures declined 9 cents or 0.1% to $45.34 per barrel.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.