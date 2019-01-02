Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain unchanged; petrol at Rs 68.65 per litre in Delhi

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 74.30 per litre and Rs 65.56 per litre, respectively, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corp website.
Petrol, diesel prices today: After several days of price reduction, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) Wednesday kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged across major cities. On Wednesday, petrol and diesel were selling for Rs 68.65 per litre and Rs 62.66 per litre, respectively in the national capital Delhi.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 74.30 per litre and Rs 65.56 per litre, respectively, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corp website.
In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are available for Rs 70.78 per litre and Rs 64.42 per litre, respectively. While petrol is selling for Rs 71.22 per litre, diesel is selling for Rs 66.14 per litre in Chennai today.
Crude oil prices
Checking fuel latest rates in your city
To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.
