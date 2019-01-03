Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain unchanged for second day; check latest rates

Petrol price cut to its lowest level in 2018, diesel rates at 9-month low

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) decided to keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the second consecutive day on Thursday, after several days of reduction, across major cities. On Thursday, petrol and diesel were selling for Rs 68.65 per litre and Rs 62.66 per litre, respectively in the national capital Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 74.30 per litre and Rs 65.56 per litre, respectively, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corp website.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are available for Rs 70.78 per litre and Rs 64.42 per litre, respectively. While petrol is selling for Rs 71.22 per litre, diesel is selling for Rs 66.14 per litre in Chennai today.

OMCs have been reducing fuel prices since October. The petrol prices reached their lowest level of 2018 on Monday. On the other hand, diesel prices were at their lowest since March-end.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined by more than 1% on Thursday amid volatile currency and stock markets, and as analysts warned of an economic slowdown for 2019, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $45.83 per barrel at 0120 GMT, down 71 cents, or 1.5%, from their last settlement.