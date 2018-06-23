Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices cut again; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol, diesel prices have been cut again today moderately. (Image: Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol, diesel prices have been cut again today moderately and have not risen since they touched lifetime highs on May 29. As compared with yesterday’s highest cut of 18 paise, petrol price in Mumbai has been cut 13 paise today. Petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs 75.93 per litre, down from Rs 76.02 per litre on June 22. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 83.61 per litre. Yesterday it was Rs 83.74 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs 78.80 per litre and Rs 78.61 per litre. Yesterday, the rates in these two metro cities were Rs 78.89 per litre and Rs 78.70 per litre. It means that petrol prices were cut between 7 paise per litre 9 and 13 paise per litre.

Diesel price also went down by 10 paise in Delhi and currently stands at Rs 67.61 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 71.87 per litre, down from yesterday’s Rs 71.99 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 70.16 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs 71.36 per litre. Revise rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 23rd June 2018.

Petrol and diesel prices have gone down too. Petrol prices in Gurgaon and Noida are Rs 76.46 per litre and Rs 76.91 per litre respectively. Petrol price in Ghaziabad is Rs 76.79 per litre. Diesel prices in Gurgaon and Noida are Rs 68.51 per litre and Rs 67.80 per litre respectively. Diesel price in Ghaziabad is Rs 67.67 per litre.

OPEC agreed on Friday on a modest increase in oil production from July after its leader Saudi Arabia persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate amid calls from major consumers to help reduce the price of crude and avoid a supply shortage. The group has agreed that OPEC and its allies led by Russia should increase production by about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), or 1 percent of global supply.