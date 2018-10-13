Petrol diesel prices today: Fuel prices continue to rise as petrol rates hiked by 18 paise in Delhi

The fuel prices were also hiked in Mumbai as petrol and diesel stood at Rs 88.12 per litre (hike by 18 paise per litre) and Rs 78.82 per litre (hike by 31 paise per litre) respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies on Saturday raised prices of petrol and diesel by 18 paise per litre and 29 paise per litre, respectively, in Delhi. While petrol can be availed at Rs 82.66 per litre, diesel can be purchased at Rs 75.19 per litre in Delhi today. The fuel prices were also hiked in Mumbai as petrol and diesel stood at Rs 88.12 per litre (hike by 18 paise per litre) and Rs 78.82 per litre (hike by 31 paise per litre) respectively.

Fuel prices were also hiked on Friday in all metro cities as petrol retailed at Rs 82.36 per litre, an increase of 10 paise from Thursday’s price. While in Mumbai, the petrol prices raised by 8 paise to Rs 87.82 per litre, the fuel retailed Rs 84.19 in Kolkata, up 10 paise, and Rs 85.61 in Chennai, an increase of 11 paise.

On the other side, diesel prices were raised by 27 paise each in New Delhi to Rs 74.62 per litre and in Kolkata to Rs 76.47 per litre. Also, there was an increase of 29 paise each in Mumbai and Chennai where the fuel today is retailing at Rs 78.22 per litre and Rs 78.90 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet officials today in order to discuss future measures on how to find alternative solution to hiking fuel prices across the cities in the country.