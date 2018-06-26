Petrol, diesel prices today: Big cut brings joy for consumers; check fuel rates in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, other cities

In Gurgaon, petrol price is Rs 76.09 and in Noida petrol will cost you Rs 76.61.

Petrol, diesel prices today: In another major relief for consumers, petrol price was reduced by 14 paisa in Delhi today. The price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs. 75.55 down from Rs 75.69. Diesel price has also been reduced by 10 paisa in Delhi. Today’s diesel price in Delhi is Rs 67.38 down from yesterday’s Rs 67.48. Petrol price in Mumbai today stands at Rs 83.12 which saw a major cut of 18 paisa. In Kolkata and Chennai today, petrol prices are Rs 78.23 and Rs 78.40. Diesel price in Mumbai today is Rs 71.52. The revised diesel prices in Kolkata and Chennai are Rs 69.93 and Rs 71.12. The rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on June 26.

Petrol, diesel prices in NCR: In Gurgaon, petrol price is Rs 76.09 and in Noida petrol will cost you Rs 76.61. Petrol price in Ghaziabad today is Rs 76.49 and in Faridabad is Rs 76.33. Meanwhile, Diesel will cost you Rs 68.28 in Gurgaon and Rs 67.57 in Noida. You can buy diesel at Rs 67.44 and Rs 68.50 in Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

In global market, Oil fell on Monday as investors prepared for an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to hit markets after OPEC agreed to raise production and as US equity markets slipped on trade war fears. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week agreed to boost oil production after consumers from the US to India and China expressed anxiety over rising prices.

Menwhile, India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, on Monday expressed happiness at OPEC decision to raise production by 1 million barrels per day, saying the oil cartel has taken cognizance of the market and the move is a positive sign for consuming countries like India. “We are happy because for the first time OPEC has taken cognizance of the market for a stability (in price),” Pradhan told reporters in Delhi. “How price will emerge is up to demand and supply fundamentals but as a consuming country, India is happy that they looked into our expectations,” he said.