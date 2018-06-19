Petrol, diesel prices today: Another cut after 4 days; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol prices have been cut today again after a pause for four days, while diesel prices have been kept unchanged again for the third day. (Image: Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol prices have been cut today again after a pause for four days, while diesel prices have been kept unchanged again for the third day. The fuel prices have not risen since they touched an all-time high on May 29. Petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs 76.27 per litre, down from Rs 76.35 per litre on June 18. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 84.06 per litre. Yesterday it was Rs 84.18 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs 79.16 per litre and Rs 78.94 per litre. Yesterday, the rates in these two metro cities were Rs 79.24 per litre and Rs 79.02 per litre. It means petrol prices were down by 8-12 paise per litre in all metro cities.

Diesel in Delhi and currently stands at Rs 67.78 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 74.24 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 70.33 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs 71.54 per litre. Revise rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 19th June 2018. In National capital region (NCR), petrol prices are Faridabad Rs 77.05 a litre; Gurgaon Rs 76.80 a litre; Noida Rs 77.17; Ghaziabad Rs 77.06.

Petrol and diesel prices have been cut understandably on the back of falling crude oil prices ahead of the OPEC meeting in Vienna. However, as oil prices continue to be volatile, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that he would seek for ‘responsible oil pricing’ from OPEC at the meeting. India, which imports 80% of its total oil consumption, is adversely impacted by high oil prices. Not only does it push petrol and diesel prices up, it also impacts India’s current account deficit, GDP, and Current Account Deficit (CAD).

The government said that they were looking for both ‘long-term’ and ‘short-term’ solutions to cushion the people against rising fuel prices. BJP ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari and Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan voiced their opinion in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).