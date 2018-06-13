No cut in petrol, diesel prices today! After 14-day-long fall, fuel prices kept unchanged; check rates

Petrol diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices in India, after being cut for 14 straight days, have been unchanged for the first time since the rates surged to a record high on May 29. (Image: Reuters)

Petrol diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices in India, after being cut for 14 straight days, have been kept unchanged for the first time since the rates surged to a record high on May 29. Petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs 76.43 per litre on June 13, same as yesterday. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 84.26 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs 79.33 per litre and Rs 79.10 per litre.

Diesel prices have not been revised today as well. Diesel in Delhi stands at Rs 67.85 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 74.24 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 70.40 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs 71.62 per litre. Revise rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 12th June 2018.

In National capital region (NCR), petrol and diesel have been unchanged too. Petrol prices in Gurgaon, Noida are Rs 76.96 per litre and Rs 77.30 per litre respectively. Petrol price in Ghaziabad is Rs 77.18 per litre. Diesel prices in Gurgaon and Noida are Rs 68.75 per litre and Rs 68.04 per litre respectively. Diesel price in Ghaziabad is Rs 67.91 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices were cut for 14 consecutive days understandably on low international crude oil prices. As oil continues to be volatile, the Narendra Modi government said that they were looking for both ‘long-term’ and ‘short-term’ solutions to cushion the people against rising fuel prices.

BJP ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari and Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan voiced their opinion in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Fuel prices were deregulated in 2010 and since June 16, 2017, oil companies started revising them on a daily basis.