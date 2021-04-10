Petrol and diesel price today 10 April 2021: Fuel prices steady; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while diesel costs Rs 87.96 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remained unchanged for the eleventh straight day on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Petrol and diesel prices were last changed on March 30, 2021, where petrol price was cut by 22 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise in Delhi. National Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.56 per litre, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre. The oil marketing companies — Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which own about 90 per cent of India’s retail fuel outlets, revise the fuel prices daily based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Currently, the base price of petrol is Rs 32.79 per litre followed by a freight charge of Rs 0.28 per litre. The dealer is charged 33.07 per litre for petrol to which Rs 32.90 per litre excise duty is added, along with dealer commission of Rs 3.69, and VAT of Rs 20.90 per litre. This makes the final price of petrol in Delhi Rs 90.56 per litre.

Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100 mark in some cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in February, but with the fall in international oil prices, retail rates have come down. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. It may be noted that prices have gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre for petrol since the government raised excise duty in March 2020, while diesel prices had increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

*Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.88 per litre

*Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.75 per litre

*Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.27 per litre

*Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre

*Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.20 per litre

*Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.33 per litre

*Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.77 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.72 per litre

*Chandigarh: Petrol prices – 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.57 per litre

*Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.45 per litre

Crude oil price falls 2% this week

Oil prices settled lower on Friday and fell around 2 per cent this week as production increases and renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in some countries offset optimism about a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude futures for June settled down 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $62.95. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May ended 28 cents, or 0.5 per cent, lower at $59.32, according to Reuters.