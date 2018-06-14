Petrol, diesel prices: This is how much you will need to shell out today in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

Petrol Diesel prices today: After hitting the common man quite hard with steady and record-breaking fuel prices, the prices of petrol and diesel across India have seen a downward trend in the past week.

Petrol Diesel prices today: After hitting the common man quite hard with steady and record-breaking fuel prices, the prices of petrol and diesel across India have seen a downward trend in the past week. It was back on May 29 when the fuel prices surged to its maximum petrol prices stood at Rs 76.43 per litre, whereas diesel prices stood at Rs 69.31 per litre (figures for Delhi). However, there has been some relief after that. What was interesting is that for the last three days, including today, the prices have remained unchanged showed the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s website. That means the fuel prices for petrol and diesel across India are kept at same as yesterday.

In Delhi, on June 14 petrol would sell at Rs 76.43 per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs 67.85 per litre. The petrol, diesel prices in Mumbai are also unchanged from yesterday. Mumbaikars would need to shell out Rs 84.26 per litre for petrol, and for diesel, they will need to pay Rs 72.24 per litre.

The story is same with the National capital region (NCR), petrol and diesel have been touched here as well. Petrol prices in Noida and Gurgaon are Rs 77.30 per litre and Rs 76.96 per litre respectively. For Petrol in Ghaziabad, you will need to shell out Rs 77.18 per litre. Diesel prices in Noida and Gurgaon are unchanged from yesterday and are kept at Rs 68.04 per litre and Rs 68.75 per litre respectively. Diesel will cost Rs 67.91 per litre in Ghaziabad

In Kolkata and Chennai, you will need to pay Rs 79.10 per litre and Rs 79.33 per litre respectively for every litre of petrol. For diesel, people of Kolkata will need to pay Rs 70.40 per litre in comparison, people from Chennai will have to pay Rs 71.62.

People from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh will need to pay up Rs 68.00 for every litre of diesel. Petrol price in Lucknow for the day stands at Rs 77.25 per litre.

Meanwhile, union ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari and even Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan have expressed that petrol and diesel should be brought under the umbrella of Goods and Services Tax (GST). It was on June 16, 2017, when the oil companies started revising the petrol-diesel prices daily.