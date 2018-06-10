Petrol, diesel prices see massive cuts in 12 days: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai latest rates compared

Petrol, diesel prices see massive cuts in 12 days: The petrol prices fell around 23- 25 paise per litre in metro cities. (Image: Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices see massive cuts in 12 days: Domestic fuel prices were slashed for the 12th consecutive day on Sunday. On May 30, Petrol prices in metro cities were – Mumbai (Rs 86.23 per litre), Chennai (Rs 81.42 a litre), Kolkata (Rs 81.05) and Delhi (Rs 78.42 per litre), while diesel prices were – Mumbai (73.78 per litre), Chennai (Rs 73.18 a litre), Kolkata (Rs 71.85 a litre) and Delhi (Rs 69.30 per litre).

Today, the petrol prices fell around 23- 25 paise per litre in metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. According to the new and revised rate, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 76.78 per litre. Among other metros, petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 84.61 a litre followed by Chennai (Rs 79.69 a litre) and Kolkata (Rs 79.44 a litre). However, diesel prices fell around 18-20 paise per litre. As per the revised rate, the diesel price in Delhi stands at Rs 68.10 per litre. Among other metros, the diesel price is highest in Mumbai (Rs 72.51 per litre) followed by Chennai (Rs 71.89 a litre) and Kolkata (Rs 70.65 per litre).

Among other state capitals, petrol price is highest in Bhopal (Rs 82.38 per litre) while cheapest in Port Blair (Rs 66.18 a litre). The price of diesel is highest in Trivandrum (Rs 72.90 a litre) while lowest in Port Blair (Rs 63.83 per litre).

Know four facts about petrol, diesel prices today:

– The new rates of petrol and diesel are applicable from 6:00 am on 10th June 2018.

– Domestic fuel prices were reduced for the 12th consecutive day today. Among metros, the petrol and diesel prices are highest in Mumbai while lowest in Delhi.

– The prices of petrol decreased by 23- 25 paise on Sunday. On Saturday, petrol price was highest in Mumbai (Rs 84.84 per litre) followed by Chennai (Rs 79.95 a litre), Kolkata (Rs 79.68 a litre) and Delhi (Rs 77.02 per litre).

– The prices of diesel decreased by 18-20 paise a litre on Sunday. On Saturday, diesel price in Mumbai was Rs 72.70 per litre followed by Chennai (Rs 72.08 per litre), Kolkata (Rs 70.83 a litre) and Delhi (Rs 68.28 per litre).

Diesel prices today:

Agartala 66.2 Aizwal 65.4 Ambala 68.61 Bangalore 69.27 Bhopal 71.68 Bhubhaneswar 73 Chandigarh 66.13 Dehradun 68.43 Gandhinagar 73.19 Gangtok 69.85 Guwahati 71.09 Hyderabad 74.02 Imphal 66.17 Itanagar 65.37 Jaipur 72.53 Jammu 69.26 Jullunder 68.01 Kohima 66.46 Lucknow 68.25 Panjim 69.31 Patna 72.78 Pondicherry 70.35 Port Blair 63.83 Raipur 73.52 Ranchi 71.9 Shillong 67.91 Shimla 67.74 Srinagar 71.48 Trivandrum 72.9 Silvasa 68.92 Daman 68.85

Petrol prices today: