Petrol, diesel prices rise for 8th straight day; petrol above 74 in Delhi today

Petrol and diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday raised the prices of petrol and diesel for the eighth straight day following drone attack on the Saudi oil plants. In the last eight days, petrol prices have risen by Rs 2.1 and diesel rates have surged by Rs 1.64. On Tuesday, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.13 in Delhi, Rs 79.79 in Mumbai, Rs 77.06 in Chennai and Rs 76.67 in Bengaluru. A litre of diesel costs Rs 67.07 in Delhi, Rs 70.37 in Mumbai, Rs 77.91 in Chennai and Rs 69.36 in Bengaluru. Petrol prices rose on Monday to reach Rs 73.91 per litre in elhi after OMCs hiked petrol prices by 29 paise. On Sunday, petrol was being sold at Rs 73.62 in Delhi. Similarly, the diesel price in Delhi climbed to Rs 66.93 per litre on Monday as compared to Rs 66.74 on Sunday.

Last Tuesday, petrol prices were revised upwards by 14 paise and diesel by 15 paise.

The global crude prices are on the rise since drone attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that disabled 5 per cent of the world’s oil supply. Last Thursday, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday spoke to Saudi Arabia’s new oil minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in which the latter assured India of meeting all its committed oil supplies.

Meanwhile, the international oil prices eased on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data from Europe and Japan focused market attention on the gloomy outlook for demand and away from uncertainty around supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia. Brent crude futures fell 40 cents to $64.37 a barrel by 0624 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $58.31, down 33 cents, global news agency Reuters reported.