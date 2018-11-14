Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today, petrol selling at Rs 78.05 in Bengaluru; how to check rates

In Bengaluru, petrol can be availed at Rs 78.05 per litre and diesel at Rs 72.58 per litre today.

Petrol, diesel prices today: After days of continuous cut, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Wednesday. In Bengaluru, petrol can be availed at Rs 78.05 per litre and diesel at Rs 72.58 per litre today. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 77.43 per litre after a decrease of 13 paise on Tuesday whereas diesel is available at Rs 72.19 per litre following a decrease of 12 paise yesterday. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol and diesel are selling at Rs 82.94 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.13) and Rs 75.64 (decreased by Rs 0.12), respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel can be availed at Rs 79.36 per litre and Rs 74.05 per litre, respectively today. While petrol is available at Rs 80.42 per litre in Chennai today, diesel can be purchased at Rs 76.30 per litre.

How to check revised rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city for the day, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Meanwhile, the oil prices fell sharply since passing a cyclical peak at the start of October, amid surging production and mounting concerns about the state of the global economy and the outlook for consumption growth in 2019. Front-month Brent futures prices have dropped by more than $17 per barrel (20 percent) over the last five weeks while WTI futures prices have declined for a record 11 days in a row, Reuters reported.