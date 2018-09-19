Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today for first time in Delhi, Mumbai since September 12

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, petrol prices soared to fresh record high levels and were hiked by 10 paise in four metros.

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept the fuel prices unchanged today for the first time since September 12. The petrol is selling at Rs 82.16 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.87 per litre in Delhi today. In financial capital Mumbai, petrol can now be retailed at Rs 89.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre. The petrol was selling for Rs 85.41 per litre in Chennai, and in case of Kolkata, the price was Rs 84.01. A litre of diesel in Kolkata costs Rs 75.72 and Rs 78.10 in Chennai, according to IOCL data.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, petrol prices soared to fresh record high levels and were hiked by 10 paise in four metros. In financial capital Mumbai, petrol was selling for Rs 89.54 per litre. In national capital Delhi, one litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 82.16. In Chennai, petrol was selling for Rs 85.31, while in case of Kolkata, the price was Rs 83.91.

The soaring petrol prices had led to a nationwide bandh, organised by the opposition last week. The rates vary from city to city and from pump to pump depending on local taxes and transportation cost. The high oil prices and depreciating rupee has made imports costlier and led to a surge in fuel prices.

The oil prices on Wednesday pulled back from gains racked up the previous day, pushed down amid a surprise climb in U.S. crude stockpiles. Brent crude futures had dropped 22 cents, or 0.28 percent, to $78.81 per barrel by 0042 GMT, chipping away at Tuesday’s 1.26 percent gain. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.20 percent, or 14 cents, to $69.71 a barrel.